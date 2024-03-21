Slow start dooms Lake City in semifinal loss to Niles Brandywine

EAST LANSING - The Lake City Trojans’ outstanding girls basketball season came to a disappointing conclusion on Thursday, as the Trojans struggled to score early, and fell to Niles Brandywine 52-39.

The Bobcats outscored the Trojans 13-4 in the first quarter, and 14-9 in the second to take a 27-13 lead at halftime. Lake City was able to battle back a bit in the second half, using a full-court pressure defense that they had not really needed to resort to all season to pull within ten points on a couple of occasions, but they were unable to complete the comeback attempt.

Niles Brandywine connected on nearly half of their three-point shots in the game and used that advantage to neutralize the Trojans’ clear height advantage in the form of Alie and MacKenzie Bisballe. Lake City was only able to make 1-of-6 three-point attempts in the contest.

Advertisement

Miley Young led the Bobcats in scoring with 20 points. MacKenzie Bisballe had 17 points and six rebounds for Lake City, with cousin Alie adding 12 points to go along with seven boards.

After dropping the first two games of the season, the Trojans reeled off 25 straight wins to advance to the Breslin Center for the first time in program history. The Trojan girls also made a semifinal appearance in 2019, but that game was played at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Lake City concludes their season with a 25-3 overall record while losing six seniors to graduation.







