Frankfort's magical tournament run ends in state semifinals

EAST LANSING — The Frankfort Panthers earned a trip to the division four state semifinals in East Lansing, and through the first eight minutes of their matchup with Kingston, the Panthers held tough against one of the top teams in the division, but from there the Cardinals took over, cruising to a 56-33 victory on Thursday night.

The Panthers opened the game with a 6-0 run, provoking a quick Kingston timeout. Frankfort led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, Kingston found their offense, scoring the first 14 points of the quarter to take a 25-12 lead. The Cardinals would outscore the Panthers 24-4 in the second quarter, taking a 19-point lead at halftime.

A big determining factor in the contest was rebounding, where Kingston was able to outpace Frankfort 33-18 on the glass.

Molly Walker led the Cardinals with 22 points, with Delaney St. George chipping in with 11 and Abby Walker adding 10.

Savina Anhalt led Frankfort with nine points. Kylee Harris and Evelyn VanTol scored eight points each.

Frankfort finishes their season with a 22-6 overall record, while seeing four seniors depart to graduation.