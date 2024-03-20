Lions CB Cameron Sutton wanted in Florida on domestic violence charges

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is wanted in Florida on domestic violence charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
According to Local 4 in Detroit, a warrant for Sutton’s arrest was issued on March 7. The news station reported that Sutton allegedly assaulted a woman. He has not been located since the incident, deputies said.
Deputies said Sutton might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB.
Sutton played six seasons in Pittsburgh before joining the Lions for the 2023 season. He had 50 solo tackles and 1 interception last year.
