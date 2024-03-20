Big Rapids’ senior Austin Hinkley is one of the MHSAA’s scholar-athlete award winners

BIG RAPIDS - The MHSAA and Farm Bureau Insurance, will give $2,000 college scholarships to 32 individuals. Students applying for the Scholar-Athlete Award must be carrying at least a 3.5 grade-point average and have previously won a letter in a varsity sport in which the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors a postseason tournament. Other requirements for the applicants were to show active participation in other school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics. Big Rapids senior Austin Hinkley is a three-sport varsity athlete at Big Rapids high school and has been a tri-varsity athlete since his freshman year, he plays golf, tennis, and bowling.

Hinkley was excited to receive the award and for the help it will give him for his college tuition.

“It’s a huge honor because it reflects all of the work I’ve put in, both as a student and as an athlete, and it shows that I’m recognized for that.” Hinkley Said. “Obviously, it’ll help me going forward, with college and affording that.”

Hinkley was very methodical in his picking of sports, wanting to take part in those that he could play forever.

“I chose sports that I wanted to be able to play for the rest of my life. That was definitely something I considered when choosing the sports I wanted to play. So, you know, golf, tennis, bowling, I can do them just about until the day I die.” Said Hinkley.

While he is still undecided with where he will be attending college, Hinkley does have a few ideas.