St. Ignace girls basketball eliminated in quarterfinals by Ishpeming

The St. Ignace Saints fell to Ishpeming in a division four state quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

GLADSTONE - The St. Ignace Saints battled hard but could not overcome top-ranked Ishpeming in a division four state quarterfinal on Tuesday night, falling to the Hematites 65-45.

Ishpeming jumped out to a quick lead, 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Hematites added to that in the second quarter, taking a 38-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Addison Cullen led the Saints with 20 points on the night. Ishpeming’s Jenna Maki also scored 20 in the contest.

The Saints see their season come to a close with an 18-8 overall recored, while the Hematites (26-1) advance to face Fowler in a division four state semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday evening.