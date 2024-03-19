BRESLIN BOUND! Lake City stifles Elk Rapids to earn trip to state semifinals

HOUGHTON LAKE - In a defensive battle, the Lake City Trojans weathered a fierce run by Elk Rapids early in the third quarter to claim a 36-28 division three quarterfinal victory and earn a trip to the state semifinals in East Lansing.

The Trojans held the Elks to a single point in the first quarter, taking an 8-1 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Elk Rapids then limited Lake City to just four points in the second quarter, as they were able to pull closer, heading into the half trailing 12-8.

Early in the third quarter, the Elks would start things off on an 8-0 run keyed by a couple of big plays by Hunter Shellenbarger to take a 16-12 lead. The Trojans responded by outscoring the Elks 7-1 over the remainder of the third quarter to take a slim 19-17 lead into the fourth quarter of play.

Lake City carried that momentum into the early stages of the fourth quarter, building their lead up to eight after a three-point play by Mackenzie Bisballe made it 26-18. The Elks would cut that gap to within four points, but would get no closer, as the Trojans were able to close it out and celebrate their first semifinal trip since 2019.

“These games, we always talk, are roller coasters. There’s going to be high moments, there’s going to be low moments. Don’t get too high on the high moments. Don’t get too low on the low moments, try to stay balanced. I thought the girls did that,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We got down in the third, no emotional change, we just stayed the course and kept battling.”

“Last year we made it to the regional final, and didn’t quite finish the game off. So, every girl kinda knew what we wanted,” Lake City senior Mackenzie Bisballe said. “We wanted to get back at it, and go to the Breslin, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Bisballe led the charge for the Trojans with 22 points on the night. Elk Rapids standout senior Kendall Standfest led the Elks with 14, despite being held to just two points in the first half.

Lake City (25-2) will meet Niles Brandywine in a division three state semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday afternoon. Elk Rapids’ season comes to a close at 24-3.