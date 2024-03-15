The ‘Dawgs are moving on, Ferris State beats Lewis in first round of NCAA Tournament

ALLENDALE - The Ferris State Women’s basketball team traveled to Allendale Saturday afternoon to take on Lewis University in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The number three seeded Bulldogs won big, 75-53 advancing to take on the number two seeded Ashland Eagles on Saturday, a team that Ferris already got the better of earlier this season.

Chloe Idoni led the Bulldogs with 23 points, Kadyn Blanchard had 17, and Elle Irwin had 11. Bulldogs head coach Kurt Westendorp was very happy about his team’s defensive effort.

“We kind of coupled that defensive effort with being able to knock out some shots. You’re able to knock down shots that way, you’re going to extend a little bit of a lead. And we needed it in the second half because the second half weren’t quite as potent. But we kept defending, we kept rebounding, doing the things it takes to win in the tournament.” Westendorp said.



