Ferris State men’s basketball opens NCAA tournament against Northern Michigan

BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State Men’s basketball team is heading into the NCAA tournament for the eighth time in the past ten years. The Bulldogs are coming off of winning the GLIAC tournament over Grand Valley State in Marquette last Sunday. Ferris State has faced Northern Michigan already twice this season, but fell in both contests, Bulldogs senior Dolapo Olayinka is hopeful that the 3rd time is the charm.

“Everything we’ve learned from the first two games, we’ve watched a lot of film. We know the scouting report and out. We’ve played em twice already. We’re definitely prepared for them and it’s going to be, it’s going to be a different turnout,” said Olayinka.

The GLIAC has three representatives in the NCAA Tournament this year, something head coach Andy Bronkema noted.

Advertisement

“We’re playing really well, so it gives us a chance to win the regional, but I’ve studied up the other teams, too. I know they got a chance; I think our league has a nice chance. We get represented by three of our teams, I think all three teams are thinking they can win this tournament, and I don’t see why they couldn’t, so I’m excited for that,” said Bronkema.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 P.M. Saturday night in Indianapolis.