Source: D.J. Reader signs 2-year deal with Lions

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader has signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Reader, 29, is 6-3, 335 pounds, and has played on the Cincinnati Bengals since 2020. Before that, he was on the Houston Texans. He played college football at Clemson.

Another big addition (this time literally) for the Detroit defense.




