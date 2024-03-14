Skip to Main
Sports

Source: D.J. Reader signs 2-year deal with Lions

Site Staff
03/14/2024 4:24 PM EDT

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader has signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Reader, 29, is 6-3, 335 pounds, and has played on the Cincinnati Bengals since 2020. Before that, he was on the Houston Texans. He played college football at Clemson.


In this article:

Local Trending News

Popular