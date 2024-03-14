Lions give contract extensions to Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and Chris Spielman

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that the team has agreed to contract extensions with three staff members.

Executive vice president/general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell both agreed to multi-year extensions that keep them on the Lions through the 2027 season.

Special assistant to the president/CEO and chairperson Chris Spielman also received a multi-year extension, the club reported.

“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” Detroit Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Hamp said in a press release. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

Holmes and Campbell have been with the Lions since 2021. Campbell and Spielman are former Lions players.

“I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization,” said Lions president and CEO Rod Wood. “They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit.”