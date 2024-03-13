Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart captures regional title with win over Breckenridge

MT. PLEASANT — After a low-scoring first half, the Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish came out of the halftime locker room firing, using a big third quarter to break open their division four regional final on Wednesday night, going on to defeat league rival Breckenridge 40-27.

The two teams split their regular season matchups, with the home team each winning by 16 points.

The third matchup of the season seemed poised to be tense to the finish, with the Irish leading by two points at the end of the first quarter (9-7), and just three points (17-14) at halftime.

Advertisement

Sacred Heart defended the Huskies tightly in the third quarter, limiting them to just three points, as they were able to take a 28-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Freshman Karis Terwilliger paced the Irish on the night, scoring 18 points to lead Sacred Heart to victory. Seven different players scored in the game for the Irish.

On the other side of the floor, just three Huskies got into the scorebook, with Megan Goward (13) and Maddie Breece (12) combining for 25 of Breckenridge’s 27 points on the night.

Coming on the heels of the Irish’s boys basketball team advancing to the state semifinals the night before, the Sacred Heart girls basketball team (23-3) racked up their seventh consecutive win. They advance to meet Frankfort in a division four quarterfinal on Tuesday night at McBain Northern Michigan Christian High School.