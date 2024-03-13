Lake City take down Sanford Meridian, capture regional title

SANFORD — A year after losing a heart-breaking regional final to the eventual state champions, the Lake City Trojans finally hoisted a regional trophy on Wednesday night, topping Sanford Meridian 54-41.

The Trojans held a slim 13-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play, but they were able to stretch things out by holding the Mustangs to just six points in the second quarter. Lake City led 23-17 at halftime.

Mackenzie Bisballe carried the day for the Trojans, scoring 31 points, 18 of them coming in the second half. Halen McLaughlin led Sanford Meridian with 13 points, with teammate Katie Chinavare chipping in with 10 points.

With their 24th straight win of the season, Lake City (24-2) earns a matchup with Elk Rapids in a division three quarterfinal at Houghton Lake High School on Tuesday night. Sanford Meridian sees their season come to a close at 23-2 on the season.