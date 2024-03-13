Frankfort beat Gaylord St. Mary, win regional championship

KALKASKA - The Frankfort Panthers beat the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds 64-37 to claim the regional title. The Panthers trailed 9-0 early but stormed back in the 2nd quarter and led going into halftime, they used a big 2nd half to secure a win and a spot in the state quarterfinals.

Frankfort’s Evelyn VanTol had a game high 30 points, while Addison Chownyk added 13, for the Snowbirds, Emery Blust had 16 points.

Frankfort will take on Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart in the quarterfinal, while Gaylor St. Mary’s season comes to an end with a 17-9 record.