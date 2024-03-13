CMU coach, 2 players win all-league awards

Three people from the Central Michigan men’s basketball program were named to the annual Mid-American Conference all-league teams.

Coach Tony Barbee was named the MAC Coach of the Year.

Guard Anthony Pritchard was named to the First Team All-MAC, as well as earning Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Guard Brian Taylor was a Third Team All-MAC selection.

According to CMU, Barbee is the fifth coach in school history to earn the MAC Coach of the Year Award.

The Chippewas were 18-13 this year, with a 12-6 MAC record. CMU was picked to finish 12th in the league, but the team surprised the league with its overall performance.



