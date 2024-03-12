BRESLIN BOUND! The McBain Ramblers are rambling to East Lansing

GAYLORD - The McBain Ramblers beat the Menominee Maroons 51-49 in a thrilling state quarterfinal matchup. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Ramblers found themselves trailing at the end of each quarter, but all that matters is the score at the end of the game.

McBain got a great game out of freshman Clayton Heuker, with 11 points off the bench. Ben Rodenbaugh had a team high 14 points, he also hit the go-ahead free throw with less than 20 seconds left in the game. Senior Evan Haverkamp had 12 points, and fellow senior Claydon Ingleright had 11 points including a massive three pointer late in the game.

McBain head coach Bruce Koopman is just taking it game by game.

“You know, we’re just going to look at who we play next, that’s how we’re doing it, if we get to Saturday, that’s just a little more icing on the cake.” said Koopman.

Hueker is just happy to be playing basketball at such a high level with great teammates.

“It’s so much fun to come out here and play with these guys. It’s such a privilege that I can do it. And I’m like, I’m just so lucky that I have this team around like Evan and Ben and everybody. It’s just so much fun and I’m so glad that we can go to the Breslin this year.”

McBain will be making their first trip to the semifinals in East Lansing since 2016, and they will take on Niles Brandywine on Thursday at noon.