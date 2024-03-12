Skip to Main
Boys Basketball

BRESLIN BOUND! St. Ignace powers past Crystal Falls Forest Park

Greg Miller
03/12/2024 11:19 PM EDT
St. Ignace defeated Crystal Falls Forest Park on Tuesday night to advance to the Division Four State Semifinals on Thursday.

GLADSTONE - The St. Ignace Saints boys basketball team made a bit of program history, defeating Crystal Fall Forest Park on Tuesday night 68-51 to advance to their first state semifinal in 41 years.

Jonny Ingalls kept his torrid postseason scoring pace going, after notching 77 total points in a pair of regional wins last week, he poured in 41 points tonight to lead the Saints to victory. Ethan McLean chipped in with a trio of clutch three-pointers for the Saints, notching 13 points on the night.

The Saints (21-6) will take on Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in the Division Four State Semifinal at 5:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

