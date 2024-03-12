BRESLIN BOUND! St. Ignace powers past Crystal Falls Forest Park

St. Ignace defeated Crystal Falls Forest Park on Tuesday night to advance to the Division Four State Semifinals on Thursday.

GLADSTONE - The St. Ignace Saints boys basketball team made a bit of program history, defeating Crystal Fall Forest Park on Tuesday night 68-51 to advance to their first state semifinal in 41 years.

Jonny Ingalls kept his torrid postseason scoring pace going, after notching 77 total points in a pair of regional wins last week, he poured in 41 points tonight to lead the Saints to victory. Ethan McLean chipped in with a trio of clutch three-pointers for the Saints, notching 13 points on the night.

The Saints (21-6) will take on Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in the Division Four State Semifinal at 5:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.