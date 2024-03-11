Gaylord St. Mary shoots past Mio in regional semifinal

KALKASKA - In a battle of teams comfortable with shooting from beyond the arc, the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds pulled away for a 61-54 regional semifinal victory over Mio on Monday night.

The Snowbirds made nine three-pointers on the night, led by Kaylee Jeffers, who made four threes alone in the first quarter to help stake St. Mary to an early lead.

The Thunderbolts came back in the second quarter, led by star fresman Mia McGregor, to take a 23-22 lead at halftime. McGregor made seven threes on the game in scoring a game-high 46 points.

Advertisement

Gaylord St. Mary flipped the script in the third, taking a 39-36 lead into the final frame.

Jeffers led the Snowbirds with a 26-point night. Payton Glasby chipped in with 19 points for St. Mary.

Gaylord St. Mary (17-8) earns a division four regional final matchup with Frankfort on Wednesday night at Kalkaska High School. Mio ends their run with a 20-5 record.