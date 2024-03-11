Frankfort comes from behind to stun Glen Lake in regional semifinal

KALKASKA - The Frankfort Panthers exacted sweet revenge over league rival Glen Lake in a division four regional final on Monday night, eliminating the Lakers in dramatic fashion, 45-42.

The Lakers had defeated the Panthers in both regular season meeting between the two teams, and they appeared poised for a third straight win early on, as they used an early 12-0 run in the first quarter to take a 10-point lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Frankfort would battle back in the second quarter, closing the gap to just two points at the halftime break. It would remain a two-point Lakers lead heading into the fourth quarter, where the Panthers would outscore Glen Lake 19-14 to earn the win.

Advertisement

Evelyn VanTol led the Panthers to victory, scoring a team-high 19 points. Glen Lake’s Eleanor Valkner matched her with 19 points of her own. The Lakers’ Lydia Fosmore added 15 points.

Frankfort (20-5) advances to face Gaylord St. Mary in the regional championship game on Wednesday night at Kalkaska High School. Glen Lake finishes their season with a 16-8 overall record.



