Glen Lake defeats Bellaire to claim regional crown

BELLAIRE - The Glen Lake Lakers established an early lead, and they were able to hold off a second-half Bellaire rally to win a division four regional championship 65-49 on Thursday evening.

Glen Lake jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 30-13 at the half.

The Lakers would lead by as much as 21 points in the third quarter before the Eagles mounted an attempted comeback, pulling within 13 at the end of the third quarter, and within 11 at a couple different points early in the fourth, but that was as close as they were able to get, as the pair of Benji Allen and Jacob Plamondon helped propel the Lakers to the victory.

Plamondon led Glen Lake with a 23-point effort. Allen chipped in with 14 points. Bellaire’ Drake Koepke scored a team-high 16 points, with Jayden Hanson adding 14.

Glen Lake (22-4) advances to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday night in Houghton Lake, where they will take on Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart. Bellaire sees their season come to a close with a 21-5 overall record.