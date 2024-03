HOUGHTON LAKE - The McBain Ramblers beat the Sanford Meridian Mustangs 62-51 in the regional final to advance to the state quarterfinals. The game was tightly contested from the opening tip, but the ramblers were able to pull away late in the 4th quarter to secure the win.

McBain will play Menominee on Tuesday at Lake City, while Sanford Meridian’s season comes to an end with a 21-5 record.