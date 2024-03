TRAVERSE CITY— Traverse City West hosted Traverse City Central on Wednesday night in a district semifinal. The visiting Trojans topped the Titans 58-34.

With the win, the Trojans remain undefeated against Big North Conference teams on the season, and become host to BNC foe- the Alpena Wildcats- for Friday’s district final. The last time the two programs met, the Trojans topped the Wildcats 53-38. Tipoff for Friday night’s game is set for 6pm.