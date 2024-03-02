The Bay Reps are heading to the state semifinals, beating Alpena 5-1

GAYLORD - The Bay Reps beat the Alpena Wildcats 5-1 in the state quarterfinal. The game was tied 0-0 after the first period, but came alive in the 2nd, with the Bay Reps scoring twice. Alpena scored the first goal of the 3rd period, but the Bay Reps scored 3 unanswered to get the win. Chase Lucas had a hattrick, while Joel Ziecina and Edward Walter each had a goal for the bay reps.

“It feels great, you know, me and the other seniors and some juniors have been working for this for three years and finally be here in our final year is awesome.” Said Grant Lucas.

The Bay Reps will play their semifinal game on March 8th.