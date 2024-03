SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils beat the Marquette Redmen 3-0 in the regional championship game, to advance to the state quarterfinal against Houghton. The Blue Devils led 1-0 heading into the third period and scored two goals in the third to seal the win.

The Blue Devils game against Houghton is scheduled for March 2nd at 1 P.M.