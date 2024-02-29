Basketball star Caitlin Clark to leave Iowa for the WNBA

Women’s college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she will leave Iowa and enter the 2024 WNBA draft.

Clark, a senior who’s been the most-talked about college player - men or women - this season, has one more year of eligibility left at Iowa because of COVID rules. She decided to take her talents to the professional level, however, where she’s sure to be the No. 1 pick.

Clark recently broke WNBA star Kelsey Plum’s NCAA scoring record (in a game against Michigan), as well as Lynette Woodard’s college scoring record, and she could break the men’s NCAA record this weekend, topping the legendary Pete Maravich’s total.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick in this year’s WNBA draft, followed by Los Angeles and Chicago.







