Beaverton knocks off Pine River to advance to district final

BEAL CITY - Beaverton benefitted from some hot outside shooting to build a first half lead, and they held on from there to score a 69-55 division three district semifinal win over Pine River on Wednesday night.

The Beavers connected on six three-pointers in the first half, as they took a 38-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Layk Woodruff scored 25 points to lead Beaverton on the night, including 17 in the second half. Landon Love added 17 points, and Ian Roberts chipped in with 14. Xander Martin was the lone Buck scorer in double digits, checking in with 10 points.

Beaverton (12-11) advances to face Beal City in the district championship game on Friday night at Beal City.



