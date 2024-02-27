Johannesburg-Lewiston powers past Forest Area on senior night

JOHANNESBURG - On the night they celebrated their five senior players, the Johannesburg-Lewiston girls basketball program got 35 points from those seniors in a 59-11 win over Forest Area.

Jayden Marlatt led the way for the Cardinals with 17 points, and teammate Emerson Wertman chipped in with 13 points. Fellow seniors Cassie Tallman had four points, and Shyla Rahn had one point. Rosie Gascho, who was injured earlier in the season, was able to be on the floor with her fellow seniors for the opening tip-off before being subbed out.

The Cardinals entered the night with a chance a share of the Ski Valley Conference title, but with Gaylord St. Mary’s loss to Inland Lakes, the Cardinals finished second in the league standings.

Johannesburg-Lewiston (16-5, 12-3 Ski Valley) closes out the regular season at home against Pellston on Thursday night. Forest Area travels to Mancelona on Thursday.