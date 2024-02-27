Inland Lakes claims outright Ski Valley Conference championship

Chloe Robinson helped lead Inland Lakes to a Ski Valley Conference title-clinching win over Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday night.

GAYLORD - The Inland Lakes Bulldogs used an impressive first half defensive effort to avenge an early season loss to Gaylord St. Mary, claiming an outright Ski Valley Conference title in the process, 44-38.

The Bulldogs held the Snowbirds to just three first half field goals, as they built a 21-10 halftime advantage.

Brooklyn LaBrecque and Chloe Robinson would lead a balanced Bulldog attack with 11 points apiece. Payton Glasby led the Snowbirds with a 13-point effort.

The Bulldogs entered the contest with a one-game lead over the Snowbirds in the conference standings. A Gaylord St. Mary win would’ve opened the door to a three-way tie for the league title between Inland Lakes, St. Mary and Johannesburg-Lewiston.

Inland Lakes (16-5, 14-2 Ski Valley) concludes their regular season on the road at Harbor Springs on Thursday night, while Gaylord St. Mary (13-8, 12-4 Ski Valley) travels to East Jordan on the same night.