Petoskey keeps season alive in triple overtime thriller against Cadillac

CADILLAC— The Petoskey Northmen took on Cadillac on Wednesday night in a regional semifinal. Petoskey came out on top 5-4 in 3OT.

With the win, the Northmen advance to Wednesday’s regional final against the winner of Thursday’s game between Cheboygan and the Traverse City Bay Reps.

The solo scorer in the first period was Petoskey’s Chase LaFaive.

Petoskey nabbed two goals in the second period from Madden Pateman and Thomas Guiney. Cadillac had three in the second, scored by Gabe Outman, Bjorn Tracy, and Cadyn Rossell to tie things 3-3 at the end of the period.

Each team would record one more goal in the third period to head into OT 4-4. Cadillac’s scorer was Outman, and Petoskey’s Noah Bodurka.

To end the game early in 3OT, sophomore forward Pateman would score his second on the night to go up 5-4.