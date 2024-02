McBain remains undefeated in the Highland Conference, beating Evart - clipped version

EVART - The McBain Ramblers beat the Evart Wildcats 64-23 in Highland Conference action Wednesday night. The Ramblers were led by Evan Haverkamp, he had a game-high 14 points.

McBain moves to 19-2 on the season, Evart falls to 4-14.