Cheboygan advances to Regional Semifinal with win over Gaylord

CADILLAC― The Cheboygan Chiefs hosted the Gaylord Blue Devils in a pre-regional contest on Tuesday night.

Cheboygan would be the winner of the contest 4-1, and advance to see the No. 5 Traverse City Bay Reps in Thursday’s regional semifinal.

Both teams would record shutouts in the first period. The second period would be tied 1-1 with goals from Cheboygan’s Broden Powell and Gaylord’s Bryton Thaxton.

The Chiefs would pull away in the third, scoring three more times. 2/3 goals were scored by captain Warren Farver. The final goal on the night was an empty netter recorded by Jack Lane.

Their postseason run will continue Thursday back in Cadillac against the Bay Reps. Puck drop is set for 5 pm.



