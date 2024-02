MT. PLEASANT - The Central Michigan Chippewas beat the Western Michigan Broncos 69-42 in the Toilet Paper Toss Game. It was a sellout crowd at McGuirk Arena as the Chippewas raced out to an early lead behind multiple three-pointers by Derrick Butler in the first half, he finished with a game-high 24 points.

Central Michigan is now 15-10 on the season and 8-2 on their home floor.