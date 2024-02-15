Cadillac Heritage Christian boys and girls get wins over Grand Traverse Academy

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Heritage Christian Patriots got a pair of wins against the Grand Traverse Academy Mustangs Thursday night. The girls game came down to the wire with the Patriots getting the 46-43 win in overtime, Lovina Smith had 15 and Lily Bigger had 13 for the Patriots.

The Patriots won the boys game 43-28 but trailed 16-6 after the first quarter and stormed back for the win.

The Cadillac Heritage Christian girls team moved to 10-2 and the boys team to 3-7. Grand Traverse academy girls fell to 9-8 and the boys team to 2-17