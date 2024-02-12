Traverse City West hockey player critically injured, expected to recover

CADILLAC — The Cadillac and Traverse City West hockey associations say a player was critically injured during a game on Friday, Feb. 9.

The player, Brady, reportedly suffered a neck/spine injury during the game. Parents and Dr. Mark Munro performed CPR and stabilized Brady before he was taken to the hospital.

The hockey associations say Brady had surgery and will be in a halo spinal brace for several weeks, but he is on the road to a full recovery.

They thank the parents, doctors and community for their support.