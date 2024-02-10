See the Highlights from Sports Overtime on Friday, Feb. 9

Our cameras caught highlights from six boys and girls basketball matchups across northern Michigan on Friday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rudyard 62, Pickford 52

The Rudyard Bulldogs erased an early first quarter deficit to hand rival Pickford their second loss of the season, 62-52 on Friday night. The win moves Rudyard into a tie with Pickford atop the Eastern Upper Peninsula Conference. The Panthers won the first matchup between the two teams by 22 points back in early January. On Friday night, the Panthers opened up an 11-point lead in the first quarter, only to see Rudyard come back to take a 5-point lead at halftime. Rudyard (12-4, 7-1 EUP Conference) travels to Newberry on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Pickford (14-2, 7-1 EUP Conference) is on the road at Sault Ste. Marie on Monday night.

Traverse City Christian 56, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 41

The Traverse City Christian Sabres notched their second straight Friday night win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary, topping the Eagles 56-41. The Sabres also beat the Eagles the previous Friday by four points in overtime. Traverse City Christian (12-5) is on the road at Ellsworth on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (7-11) is also on the road on Tuesday night, paying a visit to Elk Rapids.

Buckley 41, Suttons Bay 25

The Buckley Bear celebrated Homecoming by topping visiting Suttons Bay 41-25 on Friday night. It was the Bears’ sixth win in their past nine outings. Buckley (11-8, 7-6 Northwest Conference) visits Onekama on Tuesday evening, while Suttons Bay (5-11, 2-10 NWC) is in action on the same night, hosting conference-leading Benzie Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hart 44, Mason County Central 36

In a matchup of the top two teams in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division, the Hart Pirates erased an early deficit to knock off Mason County Central 44-36 and remain alone atop the conference standings. The Spartan defense held things down in the first half, limiting Hart to just five points in the first quarter, and only 14 at the half. But, the Pirates were able to strike for 15 points in the third quarter to turn things around, and take a 2-point lead into the fourth quarter. Addi Hovey led the way for Hart with 16 points. Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson each had 12 points for Mason County Central. Hart (12-3, 9-0 WMC-R) needs just one more conference win to clinch the regular season title. Their next contest is home against Kent City on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Mason County Central (12-4, 7-2 WMC-R) travels to Whitehall on Monday evening.

Ludington 56, Manistee 42

The Ludington Orioles ran their win streak to five games with a 56-42 win over rival Manistee on Friday. The Orioles led by five points at the half. Peyton Welch paced the Ludington offensive attack with a 13-point effort, as eight different players scored for the Orioles on the night. Manistee’s Libby McCarthy led the way for the Mariners with 13 points. Teammate Avamae Fett chipped in with 12. Ludington (11-6, 8-1 West Michigan Conference-Lakes) hosts Traverse City West on Monday night. Manistee (6-9, 5-4 WMC-L) is also back on the court on Monday, playing host to Hesperia.

Buckley 62, Suttons Bay 29

The Buckley girls basketball team snapped a 6-game losing streak on Friday night, topping Suttons Bay 62-29. The Bears jumped out to a quick 20-5 lead after one quarter of play on their way to recording their sixth win of the season. Buckley (6-11, 2-9 NWC) will visit Glen Lake on Wednesday night, Feb. 14. Suttons Bay (1-16, 0-12 NWC) hosts Frankfort on Wednesday night.