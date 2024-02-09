‘This kid, he’s magical’ Hillman’s Trenton Taratuta isn’t stopping at 2,000 points

HILLMAN - Trento Taratuta is a senior at Hillman High School, he’s already broken the 2,000-point mark and continues to put up number for the Tigers basketball team. Taratuta entered this year with 1,612 career points only needing 68 more to break the school record, which of course he did just three games into the season in an overtime victory over Oscoda, in which he hit a buzzer beater three for the win.

Taratuta is up there with some of the best players in the state, with his 2,000+ points.

“It’s super special to be up there with some all-time great names like, Earvin “Magic” Johnson. So that was pretty cool to just see the guys that I’m up there with.” Said Taratuta.

Advertisement

His coach, Eric Muszynski, knows that there’s not much better than having a 2,000-point scorer.

“This kid, he’s magical. He not only does it scoring, but, you know, he’s going to end up graduating and being our all-time assist and steals leader.” Said Muszynski. “You know, he’s pretty close to even rebound, so he’s a well-balanced player, coach’s dream, you know, makes my job easier. It’s been a real treat coaching him.” Muszynski said.

Even though Taratuta is going down in the record books at Hillman in maybe every basketball statistic, there is one thing he wants more than anything.

“State championship, that’s something I’ve always dreamed about, something that I’ve always worked towards, tried to preach it to my guys, that’s the ultimate goal. I just think about it all the time. Sometimes, I’ll be in bed just thinking about it. It’s always on my mind.” Taratuta said.

Advertisement











