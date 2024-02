Central Michigan baseball and softball hope to find success through team culture

MOUNT PLEASANT— Wednesday, Central Michigan held their spring sports media day.

Both baseball and softball programs spoke on the ways culture will affect the team throughout the season.

Watch above to hear from baseball’s Robby Morgan and softball head coach McCall Salmon.

Both teams will start their 2024 season on February 16.

[ CMU baseball's Robby Morgan speaks at length on how culture translates to wins ]