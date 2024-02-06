Sixteen girls basketball teams tabbed in AP state rankings for week of Feb. 5

Harbor Springs jumped up to eighth in the AP Division 3 girls basketball state rankings

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. West Bloomfield (5) (13-1) 75

2. Detroit Renaissance (14-0) 70

3. Rockford (15-1) 65

4. Belleville (13-1) 59

5. East Kentwood (12-2) 54

6. Grand Haven (14-2) 43

7. Jackson Northwest (12-1) 39

8. Macomb Dakota (14-2) 36

(tie) DeWitt (14-2) 36

10. Temperance Bedford (11-1) 32

Others receiving votes: Holland West Ottawa 21, Portage Central 15, Grosse Pointe North 14, Wayne Memorial 11, Byron Center 11, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 8, Midland Dow 5, Saline 4, Muskegon 1, Lowell 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (3) (16-0) 72

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (13-1) 68

3. Detroit Edison (1) (11-1) 67

4. Goodrich (15-0) 61

5. Frankenmuth (11-2) 52

6. Negaunee (15-1) 44

7. Freeland (13-2) 40

8. Flint Powers (12-1) 39

9. Orchard Lake. St. Mary (15-0) 32

10. Lansing Catholic (10-4) 31

Others receiving votes: Portland 29, Detroit Country Day 18, Chelsea 12, Lake Fenton 12, Tecumseh 11, Hart 4, Alma 3, Redford Westfield Prep 2, Warren Fitzgerald 1, Spring Lake 1, Haslett 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (4) (12-2) 74

2. Niles Brandywine (1) (12-0) 71

3. Sanford-Meridian (12-0) 59

4. Lake City (11-2) 52

5. Blissfield (10-2) 49

6. Michigan Center (15-1) 43

7. Kalamazoo Christian (12-1) 40

8. Harbor Springs (12-2) 39

9. Hemlock (12-2) 36

10. Bark River-Harris (12-2) 32

Others receiving votes: Ovid-Elsie 29, Sandusky 22, Elk Rapids 11, Manton 11, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 9, St. Charles 9, Mason County Central 5, Saugatuck 3, Morley-Stanwood 2, Bath 2, Evart 1, St. Louis 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Ishpeming (5) (14-0) 75

2. Colon (12-1) 66

3. Portland St. Patrick (12-2)57

4. Kingston (13-1) 53

5. Lake Linden-Hubbell (14-1) 51

6. Fowler (11-3) 50

7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-1) 33

8. Martin (10-2) 29

9. Mackinaw City (13-0) 28

10. Maple City Glen Lake (11-4) 25

Others receiving votes: Baraga 24, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 20, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 19, Clarkston Everest Catholic 13, Mendon 11, Morenci 10, Birmingham Roeper 10, Ewen-Trout Creek 8, Frankfort 6, St. Ignace LaSalle 5, Brethren 3, Bay City All Saints 3, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 1.