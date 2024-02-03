Ferris State Men and Women beat Michigan Tech in annual Red Out

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs Women’s and Men’s basketball teams got wins over Michigan Tech on Saturday afternoon. The women were up first and got a 63-54 win, it was a tie game going into the 4th, but the Bulldogs were able to pull away for the win. Chloe Idoni had a game-high 21 points in the Bulldogs win, they are now 16-2 on the season and will likely move up in the next NCAA rankings.

On the men’s side Ferris got a 79-63 win, in a game that they led from the opening tip. Ben Davidson had a team-high 20 points for the Bulldogs as they shot almost 60% from the floor. the Bulldogs are on the road at Lake Superior State in their next game.