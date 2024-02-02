Watch the Highlights from Sports Overtime on Feb. 2!

Here’s a rundown of the action our cameras caught on Friday night, Feb. 2:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cadillac 58, Traverse City Central 44

The Cadillac Vikings opened up a 2-game lead in the Big North Conference standings, by completing the regular season sweep of Traverse City West with a 58-44 victory. Charlie Howell paced the Vikings’ offense with a 24-point effort. Cadillac (14-1, 7-0 BNC) travels to Petoskey on Thursday, Feb. 8. Traverse City West (12-5, 5-2 BNC) is on the road at Alpena on the same night.

Petoskey 68, Traverse City Central 46

The Petoskey Northmen avenged an early season loss, going on the road and defeating Traverse City Central 68-46. Petoskey (9-6, 4-3 BNC) sits a game behind Traverse City West in the conference standings. The Northmen return home to host Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday night, Feb. 6. Traverse City Central (2-13, 2-5 BNC) hosts Gaylord on Thursday night, Feb. 8.

Hillman 69, AuGres-Sims 18

The Hillman Tigers kept their unbeaten-in-2024 streak alive, winning their tenth straight game in convincing fashion over AuGres-Sims. The Tigers raced out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter, and a 41-12 lead at the half. Trenton Taratuta paced Hillman with a 27-point night, with Blake Kennard adding 21 points. Hillman (15-2, 7-0 North Star-Little Dipper) hits the road to meet Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Pickford 80, Engadine 21

The Pickford Panthers ran their winning streak to six games with a thorough win over visiting Engadine on Friday evening. Pickford (13-1, 4-0 EUP Conference) will head below the bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to pay a visit to Cheboygan. Engadine hosts Mackinaw City on Monday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manton 57, Beal City 28

The Manton Rangers kept pace, remaining tied with Lake City atop the Highland Conference standings with a 57-28 win over Beal City on Friday night. It was the Rangers’ fifth straight victory. Lauren Wilder led Manton with a 20-point effort. Manton (13-2, 10-1 Highland) pays a visit to Pine River on Tuesday night, Feb. 6. Beal City (6-10, 4-8 Highland) hosts Lake City on the same night.

Hillman 47, AuGres-Sims 29

The Hillman girls basketball team notched their eighth win in their last nine contests, cruising to a 47-29 win over AuGres-Sims on Friday. Saige Flaugher led the Tigers’ offense with 18 points, 14 of them coming in the second half. Hillman (9-6, 7-0 North Star-Little Dipper) travels to Atlanta on Tuesday night, Feb. 6.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bay Reps 4, Sacred Heart United 0

The Traverse City Bay Reps girls hosted Sacred Heart United at Howe Arena on Friday night, winning 4-0. They would lead 1-0 after one period and 2-0 after two. They play again at Centre Ice Saturday at 1:00 pm against Troy United.



