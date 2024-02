BEAR LAKE— Bear Lake hosted top-of-conference Pentwater on Thursday night.

Pentwater walked into the matchup with an 10-1 West Michigan ‘D’ League record. Pentwater had a dominant showing winning 62-36 to advance to 11-1 in the WMDL.

Their next game will be on Saturday against Baldwin at 6 pm. As for Bear Lake, they’ll look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Manistee Catholic Central.