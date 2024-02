The Glen Lake Lakers visited the Frankfort Panthers on Thursday, winning 57-30.

The win moves the Lakers to 11-3 overall and 7-1 in the Northwest Conference. As for Frankfort, they’d fall to 10-6, 6-4.

Glen Lake will host rival Leland on Tuesday in another conference contest. Frankfort will also look to bounce back to a conference foe on Tuesday when they host Benzie Central.