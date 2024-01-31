Mackinaw City sweeps boys/girls basketball doubleheader from Burt Lake NMCA

MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets swept a boys and girls basketball doubleheader from Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday night.

In the boys game, the 8-6 Comets welcomed in the 6-6 Eagles. The last time they played, the Comets won by 14.

Tuesday night, the Comets turned on the offense and won big, 90-66.

Trystan Swanson had a team high 30 points for the Comets. Lucas Bergstrom chipped in a solid 29 points.

For NMCA, Josiah Branson had a game-high 32 points while Josh Ferraiuolo had 16 points.

In the girls game, the 7th-ranked in Division 4, and 11-0, Lady Comets battled against the 8-3 Lady Eagles.

Three weeks ago, the Eagles lost to the Comets by eleven points.

After a 5-0 start to the game by the Eagles, the Comets took control winning 50-32.

The Comets Kenzlie Currie topped all scorers with 15 points. Jersey Beauchamp added 12 points.

NMCA’s Addie Pietrowski had a team-high 12 points while Lauren Ferraiuolo ended up with 10 points.