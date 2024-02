KINGSLEY - The Kingsley Stags beat the Buckley Bears 44-39 in Northwest Conference action Wednesday night. The Stags held a ten-point Advantage at the half and were able to hold on for the 5-point win. The Stags were led by Emilee Robinson with 17 points, and Buckley’s Kayla Milarch had a game-high 18 points.

Kingsley moves to 9-5, they’ll play Suttons Bay in their next game. Buckley falls to 5-9, their next game is against Benzie Central.