Cheboygan boys win see-saw battle over Onaway

CHEBOYGAN - The Cheboygan Chiefs raced out to an early lead, but still needed a big fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind 70-58 non-conference victory over Onaway on Monday evening.

The Chiefs led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals battled back, sending the game into the half tied at 29. Onaway would carry that momentum into the third quarter, building a slim 48-44 lead heading into the fourth.

But, in the final stanza, the Chiefs were able to limit Onaway to just 10 points, as they were able to put up 26 in the final quarter to earn the win.

Gavin Smith keyed the Chiefs’ comeback, scoring 15 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. Brennen Thater added 13 points for Cheboygan, with teammate Kaleb Goodrich chipping in with 10.

Austin Veal led the way for the Cardinals, recording a 25-point night, with 17 of those points coming in the second and third quarters. John Holley added 20 points for Onaway.

Cheboygan (8-7) snapped a three-game losing streak with the triumph. They will cross the Mackinaw Bridge to visit Newberry on Wednesday night. Onaway (9-4) will look to bounce back when they travel to Central Lake on Wednesday.