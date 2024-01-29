Sixteen girls basketball teams tabbed in AP state rankings for week of Jan. 29

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. West Bloomfield (5) (11-0) 75

2. Detroit Renaissance (12-0) 70

3. East Kentwood (12-1) 65

4. Rockford (13-1) 60

5. Belleville (10-1) 55

6. Grosse Pointe North (11-1) 40

7. Grand Haven (11-2) 38

8. Macomb Dakota (12-2) 36

9. Jackson Northwest (10-1) 30

10. DeWitt (11-3) 29

Others receiving votes: Byron Center 26, Lowell 22, Temperance Bedford 20, Wayne Memorial 17, Midland Dow 9, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 4, Canton Salem 3, Portage Central 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (3) (13-0) 72

2. Detroit Edison (1) (10-0) 69

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (11-1) 67

4. Goodrich (12-0) 61

5. Frankenmuth (9-2) 52

6. Negaunee (13-1) 41

7. Freeland (11-2) 38

8. Flint Powers (10-1) 34

9. Orchard Lake. St. Mary (13-0) 32

10. Lansing Catholic (8-3) 30

Others receiving votes: Chelsea 29, Portland 26, Detroit Country Day 21, Lake Fenton 13, Alma 4, Redford Westfield Prep 4, Warren Fitzgerald 3, Paw Paw 2, Marine City 2.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (4) (10-2) 73

2. Niles Brandywine (1) (10-0) 71

3. Michigan Center (14-0) 65

4. Sanford-Meridian (10-0) 50

5. Lake City (12-2) 46

6. Ovid-Elsie (10-1) 42

7. Elk Rapids (12-1) 40

8. Kalamazoo Christian (10-1) 38

9. Blissfield (8-2) 37

10. Hemlock (9-2) 35

Others receiving votes: Harbor Springs 16, Sandusky 15, Bark River-Harris 14, Harbor Beach 12, Manton 11, Morley-Stanwood 11, St. Charles 8, Saugatuck 5, Mason County Central 4, St. Louis 4, Evart 2, Bath 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Ishpeming (5) (11-0) 75

2. Fowler (10-2) 66

3. Lake Linden-Hubbell (13-0) 59

4. Kingston (11-1) 53

5. Colon (10-1) 52

6. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (10-1) 33

7. Mackinaw City (11-0) 32

(tie) Portland St. Patrick (10-2) 32

9. St. Ignace LaSalle (10-3) 29

10. Martin (9-1) 26

Others receiving votes: Maple City Glen Lake 20, Frankfort 19, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 17, Clarkston Everest Catholic 16, Morenci 15, Mendon 14, Ewen-Trout Creek 10, Baraga 8, Birmingham Roeper 7, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 6, Climax-Scotts 4, Munising 2, Brethren 2, Bay City All Saints 2, Mio Au Sable 1.