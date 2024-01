There are no two ways about it: The loss Sunday night stings, and it will hurt for a while. But ultimately, the Lions had a really good season, in our estimation, and we’re looking forward to seeing what this amazing team can do next year! How do you feel about the season? Vote below!

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 Lions Outfit Wendy Tschirhart (Wendy TSCHIRHART )