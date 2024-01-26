How much does it cost to attend the Lions game this weekend?

Lions playoff win Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

If you’re dreaming of joining the Detroit Lions in San Francisco this weekend, it just might cost you over $10,000. Here’s a breakdown of the costs that would go into the trip to Levi’s Stadium to watch the NFC Championship.

To fly from Detroit to San Francisco this weekend, flights vary from $224 being the lowest currently listed, and $977 the highest listed.

Hotels within five miles of Levi’s Stadium are hovering around rates of $250 for two nights, with some a bit lower and others a bit higher.

A rental car for three days is about $125 for the full trip.

The most costly tickets are verified resale tickets in the 100s section, posted as VIP seats going for $9,134. Outside of VIP, verified resale tickets in the 100s are listed from $786 to $5,389 including fees. There also are standing-room-only verified resale tickets posted on Ticketmaster at $534 including fees.

In total, this trip will cost you anywhere from $1,133 to $10,486.

If you’re staying home, you could still join the watch party at Ford Field by purchasing a verified resale ticket. The price ranges from $40-$700. Check out available seats at www.fordfield.com/events/detail/watch-party.

Go Lions!