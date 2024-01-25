Jackets worn by Stafford family at Lions-Rams Wild Card game sparks hope in small business

Tonguetied Apparel started as a hobby for founder Sylvia McClure.

In 2018, she was a student at JMU, and her and her friends needed cute game day outfits. Since then, Tonguetied has taken off, especially since Kelly Stafford and her daughters wore her custom-made jackets for husband Matthew Stafford’s Wild Card game return to Detroit.

The jackets dawned Rams colors on the outside, but had a tribute to Matthew’s time in Detroit on the inside. The back of his four daughters’ jacket read “Detroit born, LA raised.”

Advertisement

McClure admits that ahead of Christmas, she was starting to feel deflated about her business, which had been her full-time job for a few years. But her Stafford family jackets have garnered her brand an even bigger audience.

“This whole experience has given me motivation to keep creating,” she said of her jackets going viral.

The Stafford family jackets were purchased new by their stylist, Mary, but McClure was the one adding all of the detail, some vintage/thrifted, some new.

However, most of McClure’s custom work is completely upcycled. She thrifts old denim and flannel, along with different teams’ merchandise for her creations.

Advertisement

Click here to check out what’s in stock for playoff season or order a custom piece of your own!







