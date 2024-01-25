Here’s where you’ll find local Lions-49ers watch parties

Editors at 9&10 News took to social media for ideas of where to watch the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday around Traverse City and Cadillac. Below is a list of what people shared. Note: Most business are offering food and drink specials for the game!

These are the suggested spots on social media to watch the NFC Championship Game:

· NOBO Mrkt, 414 E. Eight St., Traverse City

· The Pub, 160 E. Front St., Traverse City

· North Bar 160 E. Front St., Traverse City

· Hopscotch Brick Oven & Taproom, 2032 US 31, Traverse City

· Sweet’s Bar & Grill, 10919 Main St., Honor

· U and I Lounge, 214 E. Front St., Traverse City

· Hofbrau Steak House & American Grille, 2784 M-37, Interlochen

· Thirsty Fish Sports Grille, 221 E. State St., Traverse City

· Sail Inn Bar & Grill, 1104 Barlow St., Traverse City

· Stone Hound Brewing Company, 3593 Bunker Hill Road, Williamsburg

· Mammoth Distilling Cocktail Lounge, 221 Garland St., Traverse City

· Silver Spruce Brewing Company, 439 E. Eighth St., Traverse City

· Fresh Coast Beer Works, 120 Park St., Traverse City

· Cadillac Party Lounge, 516 N. Mitchell, Cadillac

· Clam Lake Beer Company, 106 S. Mitchell, Cadillac

· The Truck Stop, 902 W. 13th St., Cadillac

· The Pines Sports Bar & Bowling Center, 5992 M-55, Cadillac

For NOBO Mkt, the big football weekend also kicks off dinner service with a limited small plate menu. Game features will include Michigan beers, wines and cocktails, including a Blue Hawaiian in honor of the Lions.

This list is not intended to be all-inclusive. It’s from social media responses of area residents.