Central Michigan women fall to Ohio University at home

MOUNT PLEASANT - The visiting Ohio Bobcats out-scored Central Michigan 18-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 68-58 Mid-American Conference victory on Wednesday night.

The Chippewas led by two points at the end of the first quarter, and trailed by three at the half, as the lead changed hands nine times in the evenly matched contest. The game went into the fourth quarter tied at 50.

The big difference in the game was turnovers. The Chippewas turned the ball over 33 times, compared to just 17 for the Bobcats. Ohio turned those turnovers into 34 points, while the Chippewas managed just nine points off of the Ohio turnovers.

Monica Williams led four Bobcats in double figures with 14 points. Kennedi Watkis and Bailey Tabeling each had 13 points for Ohio, and LayLay Fantroy added 12.

Karrington Gordon led the Chippewas with 14 points, with Taylor Anderson chipping in with 12 for CMU.

The loss drops the Chippewas to 1-6 in Mid-American Conference play, two games behind Ohio for the final playoff slot in the conference.

Central Michigan (3-14) returns to action at home on Saturday against arch-rival Western Michigan for a 1 p.m. matchup at McGuirk Arena.